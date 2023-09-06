OBITUARY: Janice ‘Jan’ Toon Rhine

Janice “Jan” Toon Rhine, age 69 of Arrington, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023.

She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Jack & Katherine Toon.

Jan was a member of Belleview Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Arrington. She retired after 38 years of service with Kroger.

Jan is preceded in death by her husband, Gail Rhine; sister-in-law, Kim Toon.

She is survived by her brother, Jack Toon of Arrington, TN; aunt, Maudine (Bobby) Rutledge of Franklin, TN; nephew, Tristin Toon of Arrington, TN.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, September 17, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Belleview Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Joe Wiggins will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Belleview Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

