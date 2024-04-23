OBITUARY: Janice Hobbs Sutton

Janice Hobbs Sutton, age 82, of Thompsons Station, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Janice was born in McMinnville, TN on August 12, 1941, daughter to the late Barney & Pauline (Tate) Hobbs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sutton and daughter Lisa Melody Meadows.

Survivors include her children, Lewis (Chip) Meadows Jr. of Brunswick, GA, David Meadows of Spring Hill, TN, daughter-in-law Julie Meadows of Franklin, TN; brother, Kenneth (Jan) Hobbs of Georgia; grandchildren, Farley S. Meadows, David Michael Meadows II, Patrick Charles Meadows, Nathan Meadows & Spencer Meadows.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN.

A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM EST on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Forest Hills Cemetery, Chattanooga, TN.

Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of donations to Franklin First United Methodist Church in Franklin, TN or to Christ United Methodist Church in Chattanooga, TN in loving memory of Janice Hobbs Sutton.

