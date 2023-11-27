OBITUARY: Janice Elaine Watkins Roberson Brown

Janice Elaine Watkins Roberson Brown, 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at her daughters’ home in Fairview, TN.

She was born on December 1st, 1946, in Williamson County, TN to the late Delton and Dorothy (Tomlin) Watkins.

Janice was educated in the Bethesda School System graduating in 1964 without ever missing a day. She made her home in the Franklin Community. She loved the beach, particularly Daytona Beach Florida, loved to tend her flowers and was always active.

She built numerous items including digging a fish pond and was always ready to play a game or two with her grandchildren. She loved telling jokes and being a comedian. She gave amazing advice and always gave her all for everyone. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald L. Watkins.

Survivors include two daughters, Michelle Chrisman (Greg) of Columbia, Selena White of Fairview, one sister, Dottie Clark of Franklin, beloved niece Sue Haynes, Grandchildren: Crystal Nichols, Stevie Nichols (Shelly), Joshua Roberson, Samantha Land, Kira Brown, Sebastian Land, Zarrian Haynes, Micah White and Xavier White and 22 Great-grandchildren.

The family received friends from 10:00 am -12:00 pm on Saturday, November 25th, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM with William “Poppy” Washington officiating. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens Franklin TN in Garden of Peace.

Active pallbearers will be Stevie Nichols, Joshua Roberson, Chuckie Haynes, Sebastian Land, Zarrian Haynes, and Xavier White. Honorary pallbearers are nieces, nephews and all her friends.

Expressions of sympathy may include donations to her favorite charity “Give Kids the World” in Kissimmee Florida if you wish.

