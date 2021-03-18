OBITUARY: Janice Elaine Anglin Martin

Janice Elaine Anglin Martin, age 72, a resident of Windsor Drive in Franklin TN, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 12PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. Burial will follow in Sparkman Cemetery. A visitation will also be held on Friday from 11AM-12PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Janice was born on February 7, 1949, in Williamson County, Tennessee and was the daughter of the late Charles and Fanny Anglin. In 1967, she graduated from Franklin High School. Shortly thereafter, she married the love of her life, Gilman, in 1968, and later become the mother to their two sons.

Janice was a very loving and caring person who always put others needs before that of her own. This was proven time and time again as she stood by her ailing husband’s side providing impeccable care for him until his very last breath. Her unwavering love and care for him is a testament of the woman she was.

Janice loved to cook. It was rare for her to visit anyone without bringing along a dish or dessert for sharing. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and great grandsons.

She is survived by her sons Jef Martin and Scott Martin of Franklin, granddaughter Jessica Bottoms (Dennis), great grandsons Jaxon and Julien Bottoms of Fairview, sisters June Hunter of Dickson and Sharon Potts of Santa Fe and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 1/2 years, Gilman Martin, brothers Dillon, Curtis, and Alton Anglin and sisters Else Jackson, Elizabeth McCord Sutherland, and Judy Newman.

Pallbearers will be Chad King, Justin Poynor, Mike Potts, Darrin Church, Dennis Bottoms and Jamie Coleman.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Willowbrook Hospice for their support during this time.