OBITUARY: Janice Dickinson Sistrunk

Janice Dickinson Sistrunk, a Christian woman, passed from this turpitude world and into the presence of Heaven on 3-12-24.

Barbara Janice Sistrunk was born in Gainesville, Florida to Oscar and Clara Dickinson on 5-31-37.

Jan was raised in Gainesville and attended Gainesville High School where she was a very popular and active student. She was a 4 year cheerleader, captain of cheerleaders for 2 years, elected to girl’s state, (attended in Tallahassee Florida), art director for 3 school yearbooks and runner-up for Miss Gainesville. Jan was a member of the synchronized mermaid swim team at Silver Springs Florida for 2 years. Jan graduated with honors from Gainesville High School in 1955.

Jan attended the University of Florida for 3 years and was on an academic scholarship (Deans list). She transferred to Florida State University for her senior year. There, she met her husband, Robert Don Sistrunk III, who was returning to FSU after 3 years in the Marine Corps (Korean War) to complete his education. They were married on 3-29-59 on Easter Sunday.

Together, they raised 3 sons; Clay Shannon, Ben Grayson and Jeffery Scott. The daughters-in-law are Susan Rains Sistrunk, Julie Jackson Sistrunk, and Sarah Williams Sistrunk. There are three grandchildren: Erica Sistrunk Womack, Kelsey Sistrunk Crooks and Austin Robert Sistrunk. There are 6 great-grandchildren.

Jan was a tireless and loving caregiver for the entire family. During their family years, they were very close and a loving family of five; full of love, laughter, good times and memories. Nothing was more important than family. She was always a positive, caring and guiding influence for her 3 sons and husband. Jan was employed part time, but mainly enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom; she became a cub scout den mother of 13 cubs. She and her boys car pooled to many and various sporting events; some of them out of town from the Atlanta and Nashville areas. She took pleasure in gardening and morning coffee with her cross word puzzles.

Jan loved being with her husband and sons in the field hunting dove and quail.

Fond memories were made on many lakes fishing for crappie and shellcracker.

Jan was very knowledgeable of the bible and applied those lessons to her life and family. She was a member of Grassland Heights Baptist Church for 26 years. Jan was a strong, unwavering and courageous woman who faced a complex and intractable path in her later years with determination, style and grace.

Jan’s youngest son, Jeffery Scott Sistrunk passed away in Franklin, TN on 12-31-2018. Jan’s older brother, Harvery Dickinson, who she loved and admired, played both football and baseball for the Florida Gators during the years 1949-1951. He was buried next to his parents in 1963 in Gainesville.

To honor Jan’s wishes, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/