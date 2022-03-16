OBITUARY: Janice Clare (Shumway) Reissig

Janice Clare (Shumway) Reissig of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee after a determined fight with cancer.

Jan was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late James and Teresa (Eckstein) Shumway.

Jan grew up on the north side of Columbus, Ohio, and graduated from St Francis DeSales High School in 1972.

After graduation, Jan began her career in the life insurance industry working at Midland Mutual in Columbus, Ohio. She liked to tell the story of giving her dad her free parking spot at Midland Mutual since she took the bus to work.

After marrying Philip Reissig, she worked for Colonial Penn in Long Beach, riding her bike to her downtown office, and Bowest Financial in San Diego where her desk overlooked the 10th tee box at Torrey Pines Golf Course and included beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean and the local hang gliders.

After moving to Nashville in 1980, Jan worked for Bud Zander at Zander Insurance Agency, INS Agency Services, and CNA Life insurance starting in 1985. She finished her career with DXC Technology managing the life claims team, retiring in 2019. A consummate insurance professional, Jan earned the Fellow, Life Management Institute (FLMI) designation from the Life Office Management Institute, and Certified Professional Insurance (CPIW) from the Nashville Association of Insurance Women (NAIW).

Jan was a proud, 30+ year member of the Nashville Association of Insurance Women (NAIW), now Nashville Insurance Professionals (NIP) serving as their President in 2004. She deeply valued the friendships she made as part of this organization. Jan loved to travel and her trip of a lifetime was her 30 day work trip to New Delhi, India followed by a week stopover in Rome in 2017 where she was able to see two wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal and the Colosseum.

Jan was such a happy and positive person who loved her family and friends deeply. In 1982, she welcomed her beautiful daughter Beth who has been the light of her life. In 2018 we met Beth’s husband to be, Zack Hicks, and in 2019 she welcomed her new grandson Ronin. Jan loved to spend time with Beth, Zack, and Ronin in these past two years.

Jan is survived by her husband of 45 years, Philip Reissig, Nolensville, TN; daughter Beth Hicks (Zack), Nashville, TN; aunt Barbara Shumway, Ashville, OH; brother David Shumway, Columbus, OH; brother Don Shumway (Kathy), Alma, MI; sister Judy Drenan, Columbus, OH; sister Patty Moore (Travis), Columbus, OH, brother-in-law PJ Reissig (Janet), Jacksonville, FL; brother-in-law Jeff Reissig, Fort Myers, FL; one grandchild, Ronin Jay Hicks, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 3:30 PM Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Visitation will be 4-8PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/