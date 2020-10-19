OBITUARY: Janice C. Holly

Janice Holly, age 79, resident of Spring Hill and formerly of Lewisburg, passed away Friday, October 16 at Magnolia Health and Rehab.

Services for Janice will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born January 29, 1941 in Lewisburg, Janice was the daughter of the late Edward and Gladys Turner Cole. She was a lab tech at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin. She liked to sit on the front porch swing and read.

She leaves her devoted daughter to cherish her memory: Hollie Bradley of Spring Hill; sister: Sandra Bucy of Eustis, FL; grandchildren: Breinna Hallauer, Nicholas Bradley and Ross Bradley; three great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son: Al Youst.