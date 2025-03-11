OBITUARY: Janice Akin Buck

Long-time Franklin, TN resident Janice Akin Buck passed away on February 23, 2025. Jan was born on September 13, 1933 in Nashville, TN to James Boyd Akin and Katherine Beckett Akin. She spent the first few years of her life in Ashland City and then Burwood, TN, due to her father’s teaching positions at various public schools. In those early years, Jan’s fondest memories included acting as her father’s “shadow” as he tended to the family’s farm, riding ponies with her younger sister Polly, and playing with any assortment of farm animals, including chickens, ducks, and her beloved dog Toy. Her love of animals and the outdoors remained a common thread throughout her life.

Jan lived life in full color. Her warmth, love, and vivacious energy were contagious to everyone around her. She always had a kind word to share with everyone she encountered. She was stylish and social, affable and outgoing, quick to laugh and quick to make others laugh through her funny sayings and humor. She navigated life without pretense, and while she didn’t take herself too seriously, Jan was a woman of deep convictions, never afraid to stand up for what she believed was right and good. She lived her life filled with love for her children, family and friends, and a passion for helping young people learn and navigate their lives.

When Jan was 8 years old, her family relocated to Franklin, TN when her father took a teaching position at Battle Ground Academy (BGA), then an all-boys school. Over the next 32 years, he taught sciences and religion, coached, and served as business manager and headmaster; the family lived in a house at the edge of BGA’s campus, deeply immersed in campus life. Jan attended high school at Ward-Belmont Preparatory School for Girls in Nashville and graduated in 1951. She attended all-women’s college Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL from 1951-1953 and then transferred to Auburn University, where she earned her undergraduate degree in 1955 with a major in sociology and triple minors in English, psychology, and education.

After college, Jan spent the following decade teaching elementary and middle school in Mobile, AL; Gulfport, MS; Burwood, TN; and Nashville, TN (MNPS and Holy Rosary Academy). Even in those early years, she exhibited a unique ability to build rapport with the most challenging students through an approach marked by consistency, affirmation, respect, and love. From 1967-1981, she worked at the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners, Harpeth Academy in Franklin, and the United Way of Williamson County. During her tenure and board membership with United Way, Jan was instrumental in founding the Williamson County Literacy Council. Never afraid to try new things, she took a career turn towards the entrepreneurial in 1981 and opened Bridal Showcase and Formal Wear, a boutique wedding shop located on Main Street in Franklin. Over the next decade, she worked long hours to build and sustain a successful business while also serving as a dynamic and caring mentor and friend to her beloved employees.

Upon closing her business in 1991, Jan returned to teaching, but this time, she set out to work exclusively with troubled teenagers who were struggling in school, work that became so deeply meaningful to her that she considered it her ultimate life passion and calling. To equip herself for the challenge, Jan began to pursue a graduate degree in education. Over the next few years, she would balance her coursework with teaching placements at the Dede Wallace Wilderness Program in Shelbyville and at McGavock High School. At the age of 61, Jan graduated from Tennessee State University with a master’s degree in education with a concentration in special education (behavior disorders).

She returned to the Dede Wallace Wilderness Program where she served as principal and then, in 1995, she moved to Overton High School to teach students with internalizing behavior disorders. In this role, Jan taught academic subjects while nurturing a safe and supportive classroom environment where students could gain critical tools to succeed in school and in life. During only her second year at Overton, Jan was selected as the school’s Teacher of the Year, a testimony to the impact she quickly had on her students and colleagues. During her 8-year tenure at Overton, Jan served on the faculty advisory committee and on the MIP Task Force for Metro Nashville Public Schools. She obtained grants and trained teachers across the district in positive approaches in classroom management. She also led the launch of the Triangle Project, an alliance between Overton High School, Meharry, and the Crisis Intervention Center that focused on adolescent suicide prevention. Within this program, Jan led a weekly group to train peer educators and mediators in suicide intervention so that they could facilitate support-style groups with other students in the school setting. Jan believed in harnessing the power of young people to support other young people.

Jan retired from teaching in 2011 at age 78. Upon reflecting upon her teaching career, Jan once wrote, “I grew and I learned with these students, and then I knew that all children and youth can learn and will learn with enthusiasm if they are motivated and taught correctly. And I know that this knowledge and this gift…will continue to be my greatest contribution and my greatest accomplishment.”

Jan was a lifelong learner and a voracious reader, with a frequently revolving stack of books by her bedside. She was adventurous and eternally young at heart. She loved the beach and the mountains and preferred taking the longer, scenic routes on road trips. She served faithfully in churches she attended over the years – teaching Sunday School, volunteering, and actively attending small groups whose members often became life-long friends. She invested deeply in relationships and was a constant source of encouragement and support to the people close to her heart, most of all her children. Her love for her children was sacrificial and selfless. She demonstrated time and again that there was no length she wouldn’t go to in order to support and provide opportunities for them; they were her greatest earthly loves.

Jan was no stranger to hardship in her life, but out of her deep loss was a born a resilience, an even deeper joy that radiated outward, and a solid foundation built on the love of Jesus and an abiding faith in his promises that guided her, sustained her, and gave her daily strength and an eternal hope for tomorrow. Jan was a force and a light. She was the heart of her family, and she will be deeply and achingly missed for all of the earthly days to come.

Jan is survived by her son, James Thomas (“Tommy”) Falk; daughter, Katherine Boyd Carpenter (Neal); and five grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Boyd Akin and Katherine Beckett Akin; her son, John Jay Simms; her son, Eric Mace Falk; her daughter, Janice Wendoleen (“Wendy”) Simms; her grandson, John Davis Simms; her sister, Polly Akin Bosch; and her husband, Robert Buck.

Jan’s family would like to extend special gratitude to the staff at Belmont Village/Green Hills who cared for Jan with love, compassion, patience, and dignity in recent years.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025 at Christ Church Nashville (Wallace Chapel), located at 15354 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37211.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Centerstone (centerstone.org/give), a nonprofit mental health agency for which Jan worked with troubled youth. Please state “in memory of Janice Buck” in the comment box so that all gifts will be directed to Centerstone services – including school-based counseling – at high schools within Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools. Donations may also be made to the Eric Falk Memorial Scholarship fund at Montgomery Bell Academy (montgomerybell.edu). This fund honors Jan’s late son and provides tuition support for a selected student throughout his high school years. Please include the name of the fund in the comment box of the online donation page or in the memo line if sending a check.

