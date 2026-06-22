Janet Zettlemoyer, 86, of Tawas City, Michigan, passed peacefully on June 15, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee. She was welcomed into God’s presence, riding on with the same perseverance and strength of spirit that defined her life.

Janet was born on May 2, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, to James and Clementine (DePauw) Zettlemoyer. She attended Ste. Anne de Detroit Catholic High School and lived her early years with an adventurous heart, traveling the rodeo circuit as a talented trick rider and roper. Her love of horses and her cowgirl spirit remained a defining part of who she was throughout her life. Her cherished leather saddle—carefully maintained and proudly displayed—stands as a symbol of those unforgettable years.

Later, Janet devoted herself to caring for others as a Licensed Practical Nurse, retiring from Tendercare Nursing Facility in Tawas City, MI. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas, MI.

Above all, Janet was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her children, Anne (Pokojski) Clancy and her husband, Mike of Franklin, TN; Martin (Renee) Pokojski of Saginaw, MI; and Bill (Janet) Pokojski of Holt, MI. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her sister Nancy Patek of Grosse Pointe, MI, and her brothers Ronald (Karaan) Zettlemoyer of Trenton, MI and Donald (Lynda) Zettlemoyer of Sewickley, PA.

Janet’s life was one of resilience, independence, and deep love for her family and friends. She will be remembered for her strong spirit, her warmth, and the unmatched joy and anticipation she brought to each Christmas season.

With heavy hearts, we say goodbye in the words of her favorite song:

“Happy trails to you, until we meet again.” – Roy Rogers

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.