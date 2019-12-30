Janet Houston Melsa was born in Martin, Tennessee February 13, 1948 and was the daughter of the late Coy Reece Houston of Kenton, Tennessee.

She is survived by her mother Mary Helen Houston of Union City, Tennessee and her three children, Melissa Brown of Franklin, Luke Melsa of Austin, Texas and Helen Melsa of Spring Hill, Tennessee. Janet was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

She was dedicated to her career as a registered nurse for 47 years before retiring in 2015 from the Veterans Administration Hospital in Nashville.

She enjoyed walking her dog in downtown Franklin and being with her grandchildren and friends from church. Janet was an amazing prayer warrior and believer in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A Memorial Service will be held 12:00PM with visitation one-hour prior Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be made in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association. Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064. 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com