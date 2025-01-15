OBITUARY: Janet Helen Hogan

Janet Helen Hogan, age 87 of Franklin, TN, passed away on January 6, 2025, surrounded by her daughters. She was born June 30, 1937, on a family farm in Swartz Creek, MI. Janet was married for 25 years and raised her two girls in Flushing, MI. She lived in Southern California near extended family from 1984-1998 until she moved to Tennessee to once again be with both of her daughters.

Throughout her life she held various career roles from accounting to medical billing manager, retiring at 70, but her favorite role was being a Mom.

Janet was the daughter of Frank and Ann Drlik and joined them in their love of their Czech heritage by learning how to prepare the traditional Czech meals and desserts and partaking in the polka dances at the nearby Friendship Club in Swartz Creek, MI.

She taught her girls the importance of being there for each other, which created a special, tight bond between the three of them. “Mom” was always up for a travel adventure with her girls, no matter the destination.

She shared her love of Christmas décor and was known for making many loaves of Friendship bread, frosted sugar cookies, chocolate covered turtles and homemade mac and cheese.

A lover of simple pleasures, Janet found happiness in shopping as well. Her favorite stores were Meijers and Bronner’s (a large Christmas store in Michigan). She was an avid reader and found great joy in immersing herself in books. She also enjoyed feeding the birds and spending time observing the beauty of the world around her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her younger sister Sandy Brigham. Janet is survived by her daughters Jean (Jim) Bouchey, Joanne Hogan, Lori Stauffacher who was like a daughter; sisters, Shirley Cottrell and Carol Stull; many nieces and nephews, and her lap loving cat, Linus.

Janet was a woman of deep faith and a member of St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin. Her warm personality and generous spirit touched the lives of those around her. Janet was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend whose presence will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 20, at 10:00am at St. Philip Catholic Church in the old Chapel. Coffee and donuts will be served immediately following the service in the gathering room until 12:30pm.

A private interment will be held in late Spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. Alivehospice.org

Source: Williamson Memorial

