OBITUARY: Janet Ann Wagner

Janet Ann Wagner, a cherished homemaker and beloved member of her community, passed away peacefully in Brentwood, Tennessee, on October 31, 2024, at the age of 79.

Born on February 27, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois. Janet was the daughter of Edward and Frances Paslof Morris, who predeceased her. Janet is also preceded in death by sons James Wagner and Roger Bernard.

Throughout her life, Janet exemplified the grace and dedication of a true homemaker, profoundly impacting the lives of her family and friends. She found joy in various hobbies, including gardening, painting, and indulging in her favorite pastime of watching Wheel of Fortune. An avid reader, Janet also cherished the warmth of Hallmark movies and enjoyed the intricate art of crochet.

Janet is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Wagner; her son, Robert Wagner; and her daughters, Cheri Wagner (Stephen) Wade and Kristina Wagner (David) Massey. She takes with her an enduring legacy of love and pride through her grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as Nana: Caitlin (Joey) Loyd, Stephen Wade Jr., Jack Massey, and Anna Claire Massey, as well as her great-granddaughters, Chloe and Ella Loyd. Janet also has many loving nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service to honor Janet’s life will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN, 37064. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Janet’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her, a testament to a life filled with love, creativity, and the unwavering support she provided to her family.

