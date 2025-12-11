OBITUARY: Janelle Marie Giles

Janelle Marie Giles, age 66, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Janelle was born on March 14, 1959, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Samuel Polk Reed and Edna Marie Reed. She built her life on compassion, quiet strength, and a deep love for the people around her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joey Giles, whose memory she carried with grace throughout her life

Her greatest joy was her family. She leaves behind her daughters, Amber (Nelson) Conner and Amanda Poteete; sisters, Sandra (Eddie) Hargrove of the Leiper’s Fork community and Mary S. Schoenfield of Pulaski, TN; four grandchildren, Brittany Gilliland, Christopher Gilliland, Nicholas Conner & Gracie Conner & one great grandchild, Dakota Freeman, her dear best friends, Cecelia Faye Bennett & Glenda Grubbs who stood faithfully by her side throughout the years, sharing laughter, memories, and the deepest of friendships.

Janelle dedicated her working life to healthcare as a Patient Specialist at Bone & Joint, bringing comfort, dignity, and compassion to every person she cared for. Her gentle spirit and selfless heart were evident in the way she lived—always giving, always encouraging, always lifting those in need.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, December 12, 2025, at Franklin Community of Faith Church, 506 Jordan Rd, Franklin, TN 37067. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Franklin Community of Faith Church,506 Jordan Rd, Franklin, TN 37067, with Bro. Daryl Bornstein & Bro. Ronnie Johnson officiating. There will be a visitation from 12:00 PM until service time. https://www.stephensfs.com

Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Nelson Conner, Kenneth Hargrove, Kevin Hargrove, Carl Reed, Jackie Reed & Alex Reed will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of Franklin Community of Faith Church.

Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research, in loving memory of Janelle Marie Giles.

