OBITUARY: Jane Thompson McMillan

Jane Thompson McMillan, age 91 of Franklin, TN passed away February 6, 2025. Jane retired from the City of Franklin after 44 ½ years of service.

Preceded in death by parents, William B. and Ruby Leona Tipps Thompson; sisters, Faye T. Bennett, Ruth T. Tindall and June T. Baker; nephew, Donald Freeze.

Survived by: husband of 72 years, Lawrence McMillan; brother, Dan G. (Margaret) Thompson; sister, Joyce T. Freeze; nieces and nephews, Donna (Mike) Vaughn, Barbara York, Pam (Tim Stawara) Stevens, Joe Harrison (Tracy) Bennett, Tim (Terri) Thompson, Ruby Ann “Sissy” Newell, Misty Freeze, Tammy Freeze, Betty Sue (Joseph Irvin) Bennett, Melanie (Tom) Schild and Melissa McMillan; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eugene (Robbie) McMillan; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Joe Harrison Bennett, Joe York, Dakota Pendarvis, Triston Pendarvis, Jamie Newell and Sam Newell. Honorary pallbearers will be Shari Seaman, Roy Cockrell, Barry Foster, Tim Stawara and Dennis Pendarvis.

The family wants to thank their special caregivers for their love and care for Jane, Merline Brice, Sissy Newell and Triston Pendarvis. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

