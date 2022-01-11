OBITUARY: Jane Sidney (McCrone) Whitten

Jane Sidney McCrone Whitten, age 77 of Spring Hill, entered into eternity on January 9, 2021 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin.

Jane was a native of Conneaut, OH, daughter of the late Charles Wharton McCrone & Matilda Misik McCrone, and widow of Billy Lee Whitten.

Above all, Jane loved God. She lived her life as one of service to others, assisting and loving unconditionally. She was quick with a smile and kind word, and adored her family. Her philosophy of J.O.Y. (Jesus, Others, Yourself) permeated her life and will be the foundation of memories about her. Her family describes her as “generous to a fault.” She simply “did for others” no matter the situation.

Her Hungarian roots ran deep in her daily life. She shared stories and experiences of her upbringing and taught the value of honoring those traditions. She even travelled with her family to visit the “home country” for a better understanding.

Throughout her illness she was the perfect example of “The Little Engine That Could.” No matter what health issues she faced, she would simply say, “I think I can do this,” always knowing her strength was in the hands of her Savior.

She loved hosting a ladies Bible study and sharing her faith walk with all those the Lord brought into her path. Her example and love will be missed, and cherished, by anyone who ever encountered her.

Jane is survived by her children: Cydney (Lon) Olsen & Wm. Ryan (ReAnna) Whitten of Spring Hill; sister: Kathy (Gene) Barham of Niceville, FL; and brother: Charles W. (Annette) McCrone Jr. of Kasilof, AK; and 5 grandchildren: Hannah, Emma, Nathan and Molly Olsen, and Elena Whitten.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM for visitation at the Well Spring Christian Church, with a Celebration Service beginning at 2:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Andy Huddleston. In a private service, Jane will be laid to rest with her husband in the Middle Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery in Nashville.