OBITUARY: Jane Severs Andrews

With heavy hearts and loving memories, we announce the passing of Jane Severs Andrews, wife of Currie Andrews, who left this world February 8th, 2025, due to multiple contributing causes.

Jane was born January 23rd, 1939 in Birmingham, Michigan to Ray and Dolly Severs. She attended both Albion College and Michigan State University. Her younger years were full of adventure, and she loved to share stories of horses and an epic youth group trip from Michigan to California & back by car.

Jane and her husband Currie lived in Colorado as a young married couple and were ski enthusiasts in the early days of Vail. Whether tennis, bowling, or taking her kids to see the first run of Star Wars in the theater, Jane’s sense of friendship, fun, and adventure was a blessing to all that knew her.

Jane moved to Brentwood Tennessee in 1979, where she has long been known for her love of the library, gardens, trees, and most of all, her husband and family.

Jane is survived by her husband of 64 years, Currie Andrews; their son, Nelson Andrews (Trish); daughter, Kelly Andrews-Wahl (Larry); beloved grandchildren, Joslyn Andrews, Alec Andrews (Leah), Trevor Andrews, Alison Andrews, and Anna Elise Wahl; brother-in-law, William Zell Andrews.

We are holding a private funeral service, but please join us for visitation on February 20, from 3PM to 6PM in Haney Hall at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Rd, Brentwood TN.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, 1704 Charlotte Ave, STE 200, Nashville, TN 37203 or to Saddle Up!, 1549 Old Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37069.

