OBITUARY: Jane Rosalyn Stone Hickman

Jane Rosalyn Stone Hickman (age 72), beloved wife and mother, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Saturday, December 6, 2025. Jane is survived by her husband, Harry Hickman, of 43 years, her son, Will Beasley, her stepson, Keith (Karie) Hickman, her stepdaughter, Kelly (Bradly) McNeece, and two granddaughters, Hannah McNeece and Reagan McNeece. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Leon Stone, her mother Dorothy Ann Sawyer Stone, and her sister, Nancy Ann Stone Leeton.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at The Church at Station Hill in Spring Hill, TN. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with the service beginning at 11:00 am.

A special Thank You to the Angels Among Us – Betty Sue Hazelwood, Rosa Sparks, Robin King, Phyllis and Kerry Dye, and Paige Puckett.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.