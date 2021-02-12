OBITUARY: Jane McCall Montague

Jane McCall Montague, age 93 of Franklin, TN passed away February 9, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Rebecca Hardison McCall, also preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Van Montague; son, Thomas Larimore Montague, and son-in- law, Francis Eagle.

She is survived by: daughters, Becky Montague (Mark) Jorrisch and Leila Montague (Andrew) Eaton; grandson, Justin (Samantha) Eagle; great grandchildren, Maddox, Colston and Jasper Eagle.

She was a dedicated member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the Order of the Daughters of the King. She served on the boards of the Williamson County Bank, the War Memorial Library, and the Williamson County Literacy Council. Jane was active in the family business of McCall Electric Company.

After retirement, She pursued and earned a BA degree in Religion from Belmont University. She was an avid bridge player, traveler and tennis player (especially with her close-knit Charlotte-Pearl tennis group). For her entire life Jane was active, fun-loving, involved and generous. She and her family were grateful for the loving care she received from the Somerfield Health Center and Willowbrook Hospice.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later date at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with an inurnment to be in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Graceworks, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com