Jane M. Moore – Age 84 of Brentwood, TN. April 29, 2026. Preceded in death by husband, Carroll D. Moore. Survived by daughter, Tammy (Dave) Holmes; son, Eric Moore; granddaughter, Hailey Carpenter; sister, Sharron (Wayne) Cole; and brother, Bobby Moore.

Funeral services will be conducted by Mark McInteer on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. (visitation Tuesday 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Elders and Deacons of Nolen Hills Church of Christ.

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This obituary was published by Woodbine Funeral Home – Hickory Chapel.