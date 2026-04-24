Spring Hill – Jane Dale McQuiddy Rainey Longhurst has gone to be with the Lord as of April 20, 2026. Jane was born in Nashville on December 3, 1930, to David Lipscomb McQuiddy, Sr. and Virginia Dale Houston McQuiddy. She and her siblings, David and Ann, were very close and made lots of memories as they grew up. She spoke often of fond memories of her years at Stokes School, Woodmont School, Ward-Belmont, and Vanderbilt (where she joined the Tri Delta sorority), and the lifelong friends she made along the way.

Jane found her first vocational love in teaching 3rd grade. She met Bill Rainey while at Vanderbilt and they married in 1953. She continued teaching until they welcomed their first son, William Bruce Jr., in 1957. They soon moved to Atlanta, where son David McDonald was welcomed into the fold. Another opportunity led them to Albuquerque, where son John Houston Randolph completed the family circle.

The family returned to Nashville in 1963, where Jane stayed very busy raising three boys, enjoying civic activities, and beginning the restoration of Ewell Farm in Spring Hill, into which the family moved in 1967.

Jane began her studies in Interior Design at the O’More School of Design in Franklin, TN in 1974 and upon graduation began a twenty-year career doing something she loved. Some of her greatest accomplishments were restoring Rattle and Snap in Mt. Pleasant, the Belmont Administration Building, and the Fisk University Library Building.

Inspired by her hero, Cornelia Fort, in her late forties, Jane fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming a pilot and celebrated that achievement by making her first solo flight on her fiftieth birthday.

Jane was also a trained coloratura soprano and sang in college productions and in the church choir. Her final stage performance was Madame Butterfly at TPAC in 1979.

A lifelong student, in 1989 she completed an Education for Ministry program at the School of Theology of the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.

Jane married her beloved Bob Longhurst in 1991. The couple enjoyed three beautiful years traveling, building a gorgeous home and hosting many family events together until his untimely passing in 1994.

In 1999, Jane retired to Albuquerque where she stayed active in her church, in volunteer work, and in local and national political organizations for 13 years, after which Jane returned to Nashville to be closer to her family and many lifelong friends. While in New Mexico, she found a love of snow skiing in Santa Fe. The last time she hit the slopes she was just past her 80th birthday!

Beginning in 1991, her most cherished and beloved title became ‘Mimi’ to her grandchildren, a role that brought her immeasurable joy and filled her life with love.

Jane attended the Church of Christ as a child and the Episcopal church and Disciples of Christ as an adult and was always a very active member of each church she attended.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents David Lipscomb McQuiddy, Sr. and Virginia Dale Houston McQuiddy, her brother David Lipscomb McQuiddy Jr. and her sister Ann McQuiddy Hall, an infant daughter, son William Bruce Rainey Jr., granddaughter Patricia Burton Rainey, her first husband and father of her children William Bruce Rainey Sr., and her beloved husband Robert Longhurst.

She is survived by her sons David McDonald Rainey and John Houston Randolph Rainey, grandchildren Evelyn Dale Rainey, Erin Clayton Rainey, Gabriel Hoffman Rainey, and Alannah Hoffman Rainey, and many lifelong friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Friday, April 24, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home. A celebration of Jane’s life will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church. Following the service, Jane will be laid to rest at 1:45 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The care of Ms. Jane McQuiddy Longhurst has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.