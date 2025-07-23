OBITUARY: Jane King Sawyer

Jane King Sawyer (89) passed away peacefully at her beloved family farm on Sunday, July 20, 2025. Jane entered the world on February 24, 1936, in Franklin, TN. From that moment forward, she led a compassionate life, always prioritizing others’ needs over her own.

Jane married Charlie Sawyer in 1954. The two shared a lifetime of love and adventure before he died in 2019. In 64 years of marriage — knowing each other since 1st grade — it’s hard to discuss either one without thinking of the other. Charlie often seemed larger than life itself. However, Jane served as the much-needed voice to ground him, as the ever-steady presence in their partnership.

While traveling the southeast for Charlie’s career, they raised two wonderful daughters — Betsy and Olivia. Jane came from a large, close-knit family where she was the fourth of seven siblings. Family remained a defining element in her life as she sought to ensure those around her knew how much they were loved and valued.

In 1988, Jane and Charlie settled at Lone Oak Farm where she remained until her death. It’s here that she shared many of her happiest moments with those closest to her. Fall BBQs surrounded by laughter, music, and 2-stepping. Magical Christmases. Fourth of July fireworks. The joy of seeing her family together while enjoying possibly the best coconut cake ever made.

Jane always found herself ready to host in absolute style — hair done, makeup perfect and a welcoming smile and hug. She exemplified class and kindness. Jane will be missed by all who knew her.

Most profound appreciation and thanks to Patti Watkins, who assisted immensely in her care over the past few years. Additionally, the family wants to acknowledge the wonderful care Jane received from Adoration Home Health and Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie Sawyer, her daughter Olivia McGaugh, her sons-in-law Greg Jones and Tommy McGaugh, parents William and Bessie King, brothers, Billy, Peter and Toby King and sisters Mayme King Cotton and Lucille King Isaacs. She is survived by her daughter, Betsy Jones. Grandchildren: Daniel Jones (Jessica), Michael Jones (Christy), and Chase Norcom. Great Grandchildren: Annie Wilson Jones, Charlie Jones, and Sullivan Jones. Sister: Betsy King Edgemon.

A memorial service will be held at Williamson Memorial in Franklin, TN, on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 2:00PM, with visitation beginning two hours prior. Burial will follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens. In place of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.