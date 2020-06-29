



Jane Holt Beasley age 88 of Franklin, TN and longtime resident of the James Subdivision, passed away June 26, 2020 at NHC of Franklin. Jane was born in Williamson County and she was a retired Switchboard Operator with Bell South and with Williamson Medical Center for thirty plus years. Jane enjoyed her flowers, loved to cook, and will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Daisy Holt, husband, Billy Beasley, daughter, Janet Smith, sisters, Julia, Lillian, and Jean, brothers, Charlie, Kenneth, and James Owen Holt.

Survived by daughters, Susan England, Maxine (Earl) Nichols, sons, Mike (Diana) Beasley, Gary (Melba) Beasley, Jamie (Cindy) Beasley, grandchildren, Jeremy (Donna) Nichols, Patrick (Niki) Nichols, Curtis (Dottie) Beasley, Jennifer (Norman) Simiomi, Beverly Huff, Kevin (Angie) Beasley, Will Beasley, Wayne (Christy) England, Brandi (Zac) Clark, seven great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, sisters, Mary Alice Garrett and Cleo Holt.

Services will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Monday evening from 4-8pm and one hour prior to the service. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family wishes special thanks to everyone at NHC Franklin for their wonderful loving care.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the Jane Beasley memorial fund c/o Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.



