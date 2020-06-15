



Jane Liggett Watson, age 95 of Franklin, TN passed away June 11, 2020. She was born in Maury County, TN to the late Aldon & Lavonia Hardison Liggett.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Berkley Gordon Watson and daughter in-law, Olivia McGaugh. Jane is survived by her sons, Tommy McGaugh and John (Connie) Watson; grandchildren, Aldon (Becca) McGaugh, Joe McGaugh, Gordon (Victoria) McGaugh, Tiffany (Nathan) Lankford, Clay (Kelly) Watson & Tucker (Brittany) Watson and eighteen great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Morton Cemetery in Marshall County. Clay Watson & Tucker Watson will officiate. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to High Hopes Development Center, 301 High Hopes Ct. Franklin, TN 37064.




