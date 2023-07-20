OBITUARY: Jane Goodwin Smith

Jane Goodwin Smith, 68, of Franklin, TN and most recently Smith Lake in Crane Hill, Alabama, was unexpectedly called home to God on Thursday, July 13th in Nashville, TN from a pulmonary embolism.

Jane was born in Atlanta, GA to Louise Grubbs Goodwin and Jack Marion Goodwin on October 19, 1954.

She grew up in the East Lake area of Atlanta and attended East Atlanta High School. After graduating in 1971, Jane went on to work at Fulton National Bank for 9 years.

She first met her husband, Don Smith, at the age of 14 while in the 9th grade. Her parents would not allow her to date until she was 15. Their first date was to go see the movie Easy Rider followed by ice cream at Dairy Queen. They later went to parking where they had their first kiss behind Gordon Elementary School. They dated through high school and then resumed their courtship when Don graduated from The University of Georgia. They married in 1979 and celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on March 24th.

Shortly after they wed they moved to Savannah, GA where they welcomed a daughter, Melanie, in 1982. They then moved to Birmingham, AL where they welcomed a son, Jordan, in 1984. That July, they moved to Franklin, TN where they enjoyed living in the wonderful subdivision, Cottonwood, for 37 years. Upon Don’s retirement, they moved to a home on Smith Lake in Crane Hill, Alabama.

As a young child, Jane was a self described tomboy. She often laughed about climbing trees while wearing a dress, which drove her mother crazy. Her fondest memories are her family’s lake place on Lake Sinclair in Eatonton, GA. They boated, skied, laid out on the dock, and had the best time hosting Pig Weekend every Labor Day. In high school, Jane was a cheerleader and was voted a senior superlative.

Jane always had a deep love and affection for animals. After being a stay at home mom, when Melanie and Jordan were both in elementary school, Jane went back to school at Columbia State Community College to become a vet tech. After spending some time in the program, she decided her true passion was actually nursing.

She worked incredibly hard, spending long nights studying for tests and completing detailed care paths. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1995. She worked at Baptist Hospital and Vanderbilt Stallworth Rehabilitation Hospital before working on a certification to become a nurse case manager. As a nurse case manager, she worked for Bone and Joint Clinic, and Crawford and Co, before finally retiring from GenEx services in 2017.

Jane loved to travel and enjoyed memorable trips to Hawaii, Chicago, St George Island, FL, Arizona, New York, Jamaica, many beach trips to Destin and Panama City, FL, and a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon while in Las Vegas. Her most favorite trip of all was to Africa where she and Don celebrated both their retirement and their 40th wedding anniversary.

Throughout her adulthood Jane cherished time spent in nature on river walks with her dogs, girls trips with her Bunco friends, shopping, playing golf with her golf buddies where they would take fireball shots to celebrate a Birdie, high school girlfriend trips, seeing Adele in concert with Melanie, watching the Georgia Bulldogs win back to back National Championships, watching Braves games at home with Don and also taking her grandsons to Truist park to see the Braves in person.

Watching her grandchildren play sports, giggling when her granddaughters would giggle in a pedicure, making a Bunny cake at Easter, dressing up for Halloween parties, good music, snapping her fingers above her head when she danced, watching sunsets at the lake with a glass of her favorite wine (Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay), boating with Don and the dogs and watching her family enjoy the lake.

Jane left a legacy of living life to the fullest. Her motto was always quality over quantity. She had a contagious laugh, was hilariously funny and had the best “Janeisms.” She was a fiercely loyal friend, wonderful wife, loving mother and grandmother. She was always supportive, a good listener, and gave the best advice. She was the most thoughtful gift giver and made Christmas and birthdays extra special.

Jane was preceded in death by her father, Jack Goodwin, and her mother, Louise Grubbs Goodwin.

She is survived by her sister, Renee (Gregg) Minton (Loganville, GA); brother, Johnny (Deena) Goodwin (Ellenwood, GA); husband, Don Smith (Crane Hill, AL); daughter, Melanie (Jimmy) Weekley (Franklin); son, Jordan (Lori Beth) Smith (Columbia); her 4 grandchildren Brooks, Colson, Adalyn, and Collins; as well as her beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 29th at 12:00 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Columbia Avenue in Franklin. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 am-12:00 pm for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamson County Animal Center via its website www.friendsofwcac.com

