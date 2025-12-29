OBITUARY: Jan Maureen Metcalfe

Jan Maureen Toliver Metcalfe, age 74, wife of Mark William “Bill” Metcalfe and a resident of Franklin, Tennessee, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on Friday, December 19, 2025, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Spring Hill, TN.

A Homegoing Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 10:30 AM at Parish Presbyterian Church in Franklin, TN.

Born October 12, 1951, in Lawrence County, Indiana, Jan was the daughter of the late William Max and the late Mary Maxine Toliver. She graduated class of 1969 from Orleans High School in Orleans, Indiana, and graduated from the University of Evansville in 1973, later to hold a Master’s of Music degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (1976). She was an accomplished concert pianist and organist who had a deep passion for music education as well as church music ministry. She was smitten with her grandchildren and loved the Lord Jesus her Savior. All who knew her knew of her care, her compassion, and her warm smile. At the end of her life, Jan suffered through fifteen years of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

She married Mark William Metcalfe of Evansville, Indiana, in February 1976. They resided there until moving to Franklin, Tennessee, in 2005. She is survived by her husband, their daughter Mirandi (Brandon) Herrenbruck, and three grandchildren Isaac (Maya) Herrenbruck, Ella Herrenbruck, and Schaefer Herrenbruck.

In her honor, a Jan Metcalfe Music Education memorial fund has been established by her husband at Overture Music Academy (a 501(c)3 nonprofit in Thompsons Station, TN). Donations may be made in her honor at this link.