OBITUARY: Jan Barrow Williams

Jan Barrow Williams – Age 74 of Nolensville, TN, passed away December 12, 2021.

Jan was a faithful Christ follower, devoted wife, loving mother, doting Nana, and loyal friend. She was also a long-time member of Crieve Hall Church of Christ in Nashville.

Preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm and Inez Barrow and husband, Donald Brown Williams. She is survived by daughters, Debbie (Jon) Nettles and Megan (Michael) Munson and son, David Williams; grandsons, Sam Nettles, Nicolas and Blake Munson and granddaughter, Faith Nettles; brothers, Jimmy, David, and John Barrow.

Visitation will be Friday, December 17, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, and Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Crieve Hall Church of Christ, 4806 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN 37220; funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment Christ Church Memorial Gardens.