OBITUARY: Jamie O’Brien Lipscomb

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jamie Christine O’Brien Lipscomb, a beloved wife, devoted mother, and cherished friend to so many.

Jamie was the loving wife of Wayne Lipscomb and the proud mother of Grayson Lipscomb, Taylor Robbins, and Landon Robbins (Bryan Robbins). Her children were the heart of her world, and being their mother was the greatest blessing she ever knew.

She is survived by her father and stepmother, John and Lisa O’Brien, and her mother and stepfather, Jacqueline and James Woodard. She was a cherished sister to JoNee and Elizabeth and deeply loved by extended family and a wide circle of friends.

A talented accounting professional, Jamie found joy in numbers, organization, and technology. She built her career with integrity and dedication, helping others with her sharp mind and generous heart. She was also a devoted animal lover, always surrounded by the pets she adored.

Jamie was a cheerleader at Brentwood Academy, played tennis at Western Kentucky University and was a proud member of the Chi Theta Chapter of Chi Omega. Her kindness, wisdom, and unwavering faith were gifts to everyone who knew her.

Every night, Jamie would gently remind her loved ones, ‘Sleep with the angels.’ Today, we find comfort in knowing she is surrounded by angels, embraced by love, and watching over us. She was, and always will be, deeply loved, and missed.

Details regarding the Celebration of Life will be provided at a later date.