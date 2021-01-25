OBITUARY: Jamie “Cuttin” Dennis Mitchell

James “Cuttin” Dennis Mitchell, age 56 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away January 20, 2021 with his loving family by his side.

Jamie was born and raised in Williamson County. He worked with Franklin Heating and Cooling for 25+ years.

Jamie is preceded in death by his father, Frank Willie Mitchell; sister, Jennifer Griggs; brothers, Tony and Robert Mitchell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Karen Gregory Mitchell; mother, Geneva Mitchell; daughters, Karie (Jason) Miller, Ashley (P.J.) Hunter and Melynda (Joey) Whited; grandchildren, Austin Wilburn, Nathan Miller, Alaina Hunter, Taylor Buttram, Kylie Hunter, Ethan Hunter, Noah Buttram, Seth Hunter, Joseph Whited, Jr., Isaiah Whited and Elijah Whited; brothers, Terry Mitchell and Scott (Heather) Mitchell; sisters, Cherold (Jose) Mitchell and Shelia (Gilbert) King, and beloved dog, Gunner Mitchell.

Funeral Services will be held 3:00PM Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home; Nick Person officiating. Interment, Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the James Mitchell Memorial Fund.

Visitation will be held 4-8:00PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com