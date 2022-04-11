OBITUARY: James William Hood

Mr. James William Hood of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, he was 89 years old.

James William was born in Williamson County and a long-time resident of Franklin, TN He was a retired banker after thirty- five years with the former Williamson County Bank of Franklin, member of New Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, part-time Sunday School Teacher, and member of the Franklin Civitan Club for fifty years.

He loved Traveling on Trains across the U.S., collecting antiques, music, and playing the piano. James William loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard Hood Sr. and Rose Belle Hood, brother, Howard Hood Jr., sisters, Margaret Ann Hood, Reba Warf, Dorothy Rose Williams.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-seven years, Katherine Ladd Hood. Brother, Charles Edward Hood. Nieces and Nephews, Howard Hood III, David (Cindy) Hood, Debbie (Mike) Hobgood, Lynn Warf, Steve (Teresa) Warf, William (Connie) Warf, Eddie (Terri) Hood, Shelia (David) Reed, Phillip (Patsy) Carter, Mike (Debbie) Ladd, Regina (Nathan) Williams, Robin (Chris) Vondohlen. Several Great and Great-Great Nieces and Nephews.

Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, April 11, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation hours will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, April 10, and one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Active Pallbearers are his Nephews and Great Nephews.

Honorary Pallbearers are Danny Ragsdale, Alvin James, Charles Curtis, Wayne Johnson, and Pat Waggoner.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The family wishes a special thanks to the staff of Alive Hospice of Nashville.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Hood Family 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1649542472177636

