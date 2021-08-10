OBITUARY: James White

James White, age 79 of Franklin, TN passed away August 7, 2021.

Preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Ada York White; sisters, Minnie King, Corinea Howell and Mary Beard and brother, Robert White.

Survived by: wife of 59 years, Ruby White; sons, Tracy (Lisa Bowman) White and David White; grandchildren, Corey (Liz) Taylor, Dustin (Missy) Taylor and Nikki (Scott) Shearon; great grandchildren, Timothy, Patrick, Hailey, Jason, Hunter, Ariel, Lacey, Jackson and Spencer; special friend (like a daughter), Polly Mealer; special cousin (like a sister) Martha Jean White and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronald Mealer officiating. Interment Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Bruce Howell, Charlie Howell, Phillip Howell, Joe Pratt, Corey Taylor, Kevin Pratt, Frankie Osborne and Timothy Howell. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Allen King and Lester Hargrove. Visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com