OBITUARY: James Wesley Gossett Sr.

James Wesley Gossett, Sr. of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, he was 93 years old.

James was born in Hickman County, TN to the late James Franklin Gossett and Daisy Clark Gossett.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded by sons, James Wesley Gossett, Jr. and Thomas Jason Gossett; grandson, James Kyle Gossett; sister, Alma Gossett Eubank.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Alma Fox Gossett; son, Frank Jeffrey Gossett and wife Sherri; daughters-in-law, Dianne Gossett and Michelle Gossett; grandchildren Tina Gossett (Ronnie) Holmes, Christopher Wesley (Leanne) Gossett, Angela Gossett Cherry, Sara Gossett (Harley) Autry, Ethan Alexander Gossett, and Caitlin Elizabeth Gossett; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Nancy Gossett (Jerry) York; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM Monday, December 12, 2022 and one hour prior to the service. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenbrier Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Gossett, Ethan Gossett, Jerry York, Harley Autry, Cody McNeil, Jeff Gossett, Gerald Witcher and Willie Covington. Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Sullivan and his numerous nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

To view this service online, please visit the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY3MDg4MTIwMTIyNDI1NCZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

