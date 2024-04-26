OBITUARY: James W. ‘Trip’ Campbell III

James W. “Trip” Campbell, III, passed away on April 20, 2024 at age 67, surrounded by loved ones in his Nolensville, TN home, following a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trip was born April 1, 1957 in Memphis, TN which remained his home until retirement in 2019. He then moved to the Nashville, TN area to be near his children and grandchildren. Trip and wife, Cindy, would have celebrated 44 years of marriage on April 26. He was a member of Concord Road Church of Christ in Brentwood, TN and a former member of Great Oaks and Macon Road churches of Christ in Memphis, TN.

Trip attended Treadwell and Briarcrest High Schools and loved his hometown of Memphis. He volunteered 39 years with the PGA’s FedEx St. Jude Championship and served on the board of the Autozone Liberty Bowl. He was a long time member of the Memphis Chapter of the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame and served as President from 2008-2011, proudly helping provide scholarships to student athletes recognized for their academic, athletic, and community service achievements.

Retiring early from a career in printing sales, Trip went on to work at Galloway Golf Course until his full retirement. Trip played several sports and following in his father’s footsteps, became a football game official in 1992, working high school games then moving up to college games. His hobbies included playing golf, duck hunting, fishing, supporting the Memphis Tigers, Nashville Soccer Club, and any team his kids or grandkids played on. Trip loved dogs, good music, the beach, and New Orleans, and was quite the cook and food connoisseur.

Trip is survived by wife Cindy, daughter Casey Hawkins and husband Matt, son Whit Campbell and wife Catherine, his adored granddaughters, Quinn Hawkins, Meritt Hawkins, and Piper Campbell, and grand pups, Mia and Luke, all of Nashville, TN. He is also survived by two sisters, Terri Arnett and husband Rick of Lakeland, TN and Toni Parker and husband Greg of Memphis, TN, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

He is preceded in death by parents, Juanita and James W. “Jim” Campbell, Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Great Oaks Church of Christ, 3355 Brunswick Road, Memphis, TN 38133. A meal and time of fellowship will follow the service. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn

Those wishing to honor Trip can join the family in supporting his favorite organizations:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – http://fundraising.stjude.org/goto/tripcampbell

Memphis Chapter of the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame

Attn: Executive Director, John Barzizza 2827 Brownleaf Cove Germantown, TN 38138

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Email