OBITUARY: James W. Claiborne

James W. Claiborne, age 78, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on April 16, 2024.

James was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness for 55 years.

He managed the McDonald thoroughbred farm in Brentwood from 1960 until 1999. After the property became home to Currey Ingram Academy, he continued to serve in the maintenance department from 1999 until his recent illness. James was a skilled craftsman, avid gardener, and dedicated animal caretaker. He enjoyed writing poetry, cooking, baking, and woodworking.

James was predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Evie Claiborne; daughter, Audra Dawn Claiborne; brothers, Gary Leon and Robert Elmer Claiborne; sister, Shirley Ann; and wife of 54 years, Cynthia Claiborne.

He is survived by his loving wife of three years, Karen D. Claiborne; sons, James Darryl (Ashleigh) and Shawn Karl Claiborne (Alma); granddaughters, Emmie, Natalie, and Brianda; brother, Thomas Claiborne; and sisters, Margaret Claiborne Phillips and Virginia Claiborne Jackson.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2024, with visitation one hour prior at the Local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 710 New Hwy 96, Franklin, TN.

In lieu of flowers, James requested that donations be made to further the worldwide Bible education work, a cause dear to his heart, at jw.org

