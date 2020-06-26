



James Vernon Stinson – Age 78 of Nolensville, TN. June 24, 2020. Preceded in death by 3 sisters, 2 brothers and special friend, Bootsie Tate.

Vernon married his childhood sweetheart, Barbara Hutton, at an early age in April of 1961. As of April 2020, Vernon and Barbara had been together 60 years. Vernon and Barbara had three (3) children (Vicki, Eddie and Teresa); five (5) grandkids (Amy, Emily, Logan, Courtney and Jacob); and two (2) great grandkids (Scarlett and Leo). In addition, there were many other kids who ALWAYS hung out at Vernon and Barbara’s house (i.e., Jimmy, Shane, Candido, Ricky, Gerald and others) that considered Vernon a father figure.

Vernon worked at Pirelli Tire until his retirement. After retiring, Vernon attended Vol State Community College where he obtained his HVAC certification. During 2002, Vernon started his own HVAC business.

Vernon loved his children; however, he had a horse named Chelsea that he loved even more (because she could not talk back)! Vernon was also very fond of “his” cats (which was NOT always the case…poor Fred). For some reason, cats just loved Vernon and would follow him everywhere he went. In fact, he had two cats, Chloe and Zoe, who would not go to bed until Vernon did and slept with him every night. Vernon had one cat named Bumper that would “play dead” each time he told her too and that was so funny to him.

Vernon was very much a “social butterfly” and loved being around people. Vernon ALWAYS had a funny story or joke to tell (Vernon loved to talk). He enjoyed family gatherings and was almost ALWAYS the life of the party. He loved the Stinson/Slack Annual Halloween Parties (when we use to have them every year) and would ALWAYS have a really good costume. If you were lucky enough to get a “hug” from Vernon (women folk only), he would ALWAYS hold on a little longer and say “Wait a minute, I’m not done yet.”

Vernon had countless friends that he met and made in every aspect of his life (i.e., childhood, personal and business) of which many became “life-long” friends. Vernon was the person that would do anything, for anybody, at any time (no matter what) and that included personal and business relationships. In his business, Vernon ALWAYS went above and beyond for his customers!

Vernon was dearly loved by all that knew him and will be greatly missed by everyone who was blessed to call him “Husband” or “Father” or “PaPa” or “Friend.”

