OBITUARY: James Vernon Shell

James Vernon Shell, age 91 of Franklin, TN passed away December 16, 2024.

He was born to the late J.C. and Pearl Crawford Shell into a family of six children.

He graduated from Glynn Academy in Brunswick, GA in 1951 where he played football and baseball and was an Eagle Scout. Later, he served in the Navy during the Korean War. After graduating from Georgia Tech, his career was spent at GE Large Lamp Division in sales. Jim was an athlete and always loved to play and watch sports of all kinds. He played tennis in his younger years and was a lifelong golfer. He especially loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play baseball, softball, and soccer. He was also a longtime member of Church of the City, formerly First Baptist Church of Franklin, TN. He was a kind and quiet man that could surprise you at any moment with his humor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife of 60 years, Betty Ferrell Shell, brothers, Lamont Shell and Jerry Shell, sister, Saundra Shell Moore and sister-in-law, Betty Goodman Shell and brother-in-law, Jay Langfelder.

He is survived by daughters, Tarenda Shell (Tony) Vaughn and Lisa Dawn Shell. He adored his four grandchildren, Jared (Sara Grace) Vaughn, Jayme Vaughn (Austin) Smith, Emily Vaughn (Chase) Gamble James Binzen; eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Mary-Harris and Grady Vaughn, Graham, Nolan and Avery Kate Smith, and Crews and Noah Kate Gamble. He is also survived by two sisters, Pat Shell Langfelder and Nancy Shell (Johnny) Smith and sister-in-law, Betty Mashburn Shell and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to share a special thanks to all of the staff at NHC Place and to Caris Hospice.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Friday, December 20, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, John Garner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email