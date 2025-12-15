OBITUARY: James Vannoy

James L. Vannoy (Jim), of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2025 at the age of 88.

Born in Worland, Wyoming, Jim was the beloved son of Bentley Carroll (B.C.) and Vera Vannoy.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Mary Jane (Janie), and his sister Linda.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army, a commitment that reflected his lifetime of strength and dedication to his family and so many others.

Jim is survived by his children: David of Texas, Debbie Conway (Sean) of Tennessee and Richard (Renee) of Illinois. He is also survived by his brothers Jack and Gene of Montana, six cherished grandchildren (Jim, Anji, Brandon, Lauren, Ryan, and Nick), and six great-grandchildren (Aryah, Logan, Lily Jo, Ezra, Ellie Jane, and Emory).

Jim will be remembered for his strength, wisdom, and generosity. His presence was a source of guidance and comfort, and his legacy will live on through his family and the countless lives he touched.

Source: Williamson Memorial

