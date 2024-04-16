OBITUARY: James Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lunn

James Thomas “Tommy” Lunn, age 69 of Fairview, TN passed away on April 14, 2024.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Mack & Pauline Lunn.

Tommy retired after 42 years from Metro Public Works where he worked as a Street and Roads Foreman. He was a member of Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Sue Snow, Marie Boher and Paula Gadsey.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 35 years, Nancy Lunn of Fairview, TN; children, Justin (Summer) Lunn of Lyles, TN, Tommy Lunn of Hermitage, TN and April (Jeff) Necessary of Greenville, NC; sister, Claydean Bradley of Somerset, KY; sister-in-law, Shirley Burkitt of Fairview, TN; grandchildren, Kayla (Devin) Owens, Kaitlin McCandless, Aaron Necessary, James McCandless and Jake Necessary; many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Gary Fewell and Jeff Necessary will officiate. Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 PM Thursday, April 18th at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene Building Fund. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/