OBITUARY: James Thomas “Tom” Hamner, Jr.

Tom Hamner – loving brother, devoted sports fan, and dedicated member of Woodmont Christian Church, passed away on March 17, 2025 at the age of 86 in Nashville, Tennessee. Son of James Thomas & Gladelle McCreary Hamner, he was born in Morganfield, Kentucky. He is survived by his sister, Elner McCreary Hamner of Franklin, Tennessee.

Tom was a proud graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and built a successful career in audiovisual sales. He had a lifelong passion for sports. As an avid supporter of the Atlanta Braves, he made an annual tradition of attending spring training to cheer on his Braves. His love for football was just as strong—he absolutely loved Alabama football, proudly owned two shares of the Green Bay Packers and could talk about games for hours. His heroes were Vince Lombardi and Bear Bryant. One of his last conversations with his sister was talking about the SEC basketball tournament – she filled him in on all the scores and who was playing next. She describes Tom as “my big brother and my best friend…we could talk for hours.”

He was a man of deep faith and commitment, serving actively at Woodmont Christian Church for more than 50 years. His life was filled with the things he loved most—family, faith, and the thrill of the game. He will be missed by all who knew him. Some of his closest friends were at Woodmont – they call themselves “The Geezers” and he was a proud member of that group.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 20, from 10-11 AM at Woodmont Christian Church in Nashville, Tennessee, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM, officiated by Dr. Roy Stauffer. A private graveside service for the family will be held Thursday afternoon at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Woodmont Christian Church, 3601 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215.