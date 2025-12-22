OBITUARY: James Thomas Frazier

JT Frazier, age 73, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2025, surrounded by love. He was a devoted husband, a proud father and grandfather, a mentor to many, and a man whose strength was matched only by his kindness.

He was born in Timpson, TX to the late Jim Frazier and Leola Norton.

Tough and fearless, JT faced life head-on, never backing down from hard work, responsibility, or the call to help someone in need. He believed in perseverance, integrity and doing things the right way, values he lived daily and passed onto those fortunate to learn from him.

A cowboy at heart, JT loved horses and roping, passions that reflected his strong spirit and appreciation for hard work and the outdoors. He carried those roots with pride and made Franklin his home for the past 15 years.

To his family, JT was a steady presence you could always count on when you needed it most. He loved his family deeply, especially his beloved wife with whom he shared a lifetime of partnership, laughter and unwavering devotion. As a father and grandfather, he was patient, proud and endlessly supportive, teaching through action what it meant to be strong, honest and kind.

JT left a lasting mark on all who rode beside him on life’s trail.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Teresa Frazier; children, James (Dottie) Frazier, Jr., Jim Bob (Ingrid) Frazier, Lauren (Will) McAllister; grandchildren, Danielle Frazier, Shada Frazier, and Liam McAllister; many other loving family members and special friends.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.