OBITUARY: James Thomas Brewer Jr.

James Thomas Brewer Jr., 76, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, passed away at his home on October 8, 2025.

James was born in Franklin, Tennessee, on February 2, 1949, to the late James Thomas & Robbie Katherine Brewer Sr.

He spent his career as a dedicated truck driver in the transportation industry & also ran a metal fabrication company. He was known for his strong work ethic and unwavering reliability.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Brewer.

James is survived by his wife, Marcy Brewer, and his sons, Matthew Brewer & Brice Brewer; sister, Susan McMillian; and 4 grandchildren.

James will be laid to rest at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 16, 2025, in Sparkman Cemetery, Franklin, Tennessee, with Johnny Haffner officiating. https://www.stephensfs.com

Family and friends of the Boston Community will serve as pallbearers.

