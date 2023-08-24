OBITUARY: James Thomas Bagley

James Thomas Bagley was born March 15, 1936 in Joiner, AR to William H. and Mattie Louise Bagley, née Minor.

Mr. Bagley served 20 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Master Sergeant. During his time in service, he worked as a Fitness Specialist, an Aircrew Member, and a Computer Technician. He was also a Golden Gloves Midwest Boxing Champion. Following his service, Mr. Bagley worked for Raytheon Corporation, and then The Department of Energy in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, from which he also retired. Mr. Bagley was a member of Wood’s Chapel Methodist Church in Harriman TN. Jim loved sports, fishing, and his family, and lived an exemplary disciplined life seen by all who knew him.

He passed away August 21, 2023, at 12:44 in Nashville, TN at the age of 87.

He is survived by sons James Thomas Bagley Jr. and his wife Debbie of Nashville Tn, William Jeffery Bagley and his wife Janelle of Adams, TN and Mark Loftis Bagley and his wife Sherry of Fenton, MO.

Five brothers, Barry Bagley of Greenbrier, AR, David Bagley of Lexa, AR, Nathan Bagley of Stuart, Fl, Steve Bagley of Joiner, AR, and one sister, Polly Kirbo of Mountain View, AR, nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Beulah Bagley, née Loftis of Greenville, SC, his parents, two Brothers, Bill Joe Bagley of Joiner, AR, Robert Bagley of Loves Park, IL, and three sisters, Jane Bagley of Joiner, AR, Frances Muse of Spring Hill, FL and Margaret Bruce of Madison, AL.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

