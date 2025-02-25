OBITUARY: James Theodore Duerr

James ‘Jim’ Theodore Duerr, aged 79 of Brentwood and Franklin, TN passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Jim was born on May 5, 1945 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Joseph Sylvester Duerr and Ruth Mary Wunderlin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Malone Duerr; and his children, Jeffrey Duerr (wife Angela); Jennifer McCraw (husband John); Nannette Brown, and Gina Brown Coal (husband Bob); Jim had six grandchildren, Ainsley Duerr, Aela Duerr, Jada McCraw, Julia McCraw, Carson Brown, and Auguste Brown; and is survived by his older brother, Joseph Sylvester Duerr.

Jim was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky where he attended St. X High School and later Dayton University in Dayton, Ohio. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, obtaining the rank of Captain and served as a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War.

Jim moved to Nashville, TN with his wife Betty thirty years ago where he worked in sales in the plumbing industry. He loved his wife, children, work and golf. Jim was known for his strong work ethic and sense of humor and kindness. His clients became life-long friends. Jim never met a stranger—he loved people and was the first to help those in need. He lived his life as a man of God and was devoted to both his faith and his wife Betty.

A Celebration of Life memorial lunch will be held for Jim at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at The Loveless Café and a service and graveside burial with Military Honors will be held for Jim at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in honor of Jim be directed to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 and/or The Kenny Pipe Serves Employee Fund, 233 Lakeside Drive, Walhalla, SC 29691.

