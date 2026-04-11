James Talley Floyd Sr. age 92, of College Grove, Tennessee, passed away on April 8, 2026 in College Grove surrounded by his family. He was born on October 31, 1933, in Grenada, Mississippi to the late LeRoy Floyd and Eunice Pennington Floyd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Harvey Floyd and Anna Jean Ritzenthaler. He was a member of Nolen Hills Church of Christ. He retired as a newspaper printer.

James is survived by his wife of 69 years, Martha Jean Spence Floyd of College Grove, TN; two sons, Talley (Meg) Floyd of Franklin, TN, and Lee (Jaynie) Floyd of College Grove, TN; a daughter, Brenda Jean Floyd of Manchester, TN; 6 grandchildren, Amelia (Jacob) Grams, Cayla (Dylan) Armstrong, Chandler Floyd, Camille Floyd, Rachel Lovett, Matthew Lovett; 2 great grandchildren, Dominic Cole Armstrong, Lila Grams.

There will be a private family graveside service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the charity of your choice in James’s memory.

Services are in the care of Lawrence Funeral Home 203 S. Horton Pkwy Chapel Hill, TN 37034. 931-364-2233 www.lawrencefuneral.net

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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