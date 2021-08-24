OBITUARY: James Robert Hood, Jr.

James Robert Hood, Jr. age 52 of Franklin, TN passed away August 21, 2021.

Robert was born in Williamson County, TN. He was a graduate of Page High School where he was active in football, FFA and 4-H Clubs. After high school, he attended Middle Tennessee State University.

He loved hunting, fishing, horses and being with his friends. He worked as a commercial electrician. He was a devoted husband who married his high school sweetheart, loving father, son and family man.

Preceded in death by his father, James Robert Hood, Sr.; grandparents, Dudley & Bettie Stovall and Robert & Margaret Hood.

Survived by his wife of 28 years, Angela Campbell Hood; son, Robert Brayden Hood; daughters, Hannah Elizabeth Hood (Bryan Clanton) and Claire Marie Hood; mother, Dorothy Faye Hood; sister, Jennifer (Jerry) Moore; father in law & mother in-law, William & Brenda Campbell and many loving family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00PM Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Pastor Mary Kate Meyers and Pastor Sung Nam will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the support the Hood Children at First Horizon, c/o Angela Hood Memorial Fund or at the funeral home. Visitation will be 12:00 Noon until service time on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com