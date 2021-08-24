OBITUARY: James Robert Hood, Jr.

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for James Robert Hood, Jr.

James Robert Hood, Jr. age 52 of Franklin, TN passed away August 21, 2021.

Robert was born in Williamson County, TN. He was a graduate of Page High School where he was active in football, FFA and 4-H Clubs. After high school, he attended Middle Tennessee State University.

He loved hunting, fishing, horses and being with his friends. He worked as a commercial electrician. He was a devoted husband who married his high school sweetheart, loving father, son and family man.

Preceded in death by his father, James Robert Hood, Sr.; grandparents, Dudley & Bettie Stovall and Robert & Margaret Hood.

Survived by his wife of 28 years, Angela Campbell Hood; son, Robert Brayden Hood; daughters, Hannah Elizabeth Hood (Bryan Clanton) and Claire Marie Hood; mother, Dorothy Faye Hood; sister, Jennifer (Jerry) Moore; father in law & mother in-law, William & Brenda Campbell and many loving family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00PM Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Pastor Mary Kate Meyers and Pastor Sung Nam will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the support the Hood Children at First Horizon, c/o Angela Hood Memorial Fund or at the funeral home. Visitation will be 12:00 Noon until service time on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here