OBITUARY: James Raymond McFarland

James Raymond McFarland of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, he was 94 years old.

He was born on September 23rd, 1928, in Brooklyn, New York. James was a proud Veteran, serving in the U.S Navy during World War II followed by a career with the New York City Police Department as a Detective. Once he retired he always knew how to entertain a crowd with his stories, cameos on television shows, and radio.

He was very proud of his family and the legacy he has left through them. He had great joy being with his great-grandsons and seeing life through their eyes. He loved his community and many friends at Brookdale Senior Living in Franklin, TN where he enjoyed playing pool and daily card games and dancing.

Jim was preceded by his parents, Raymond and Margaret McFarland; sister and brother-in-law, Maureen and Hook O’Dowd.

Jim is survived by his sons, Daniel McFarland (Kathleen Daly), James McFarland (Linda Matos); daughter, Dolores Heller; son, Robert McFarland; grandsons Frederick Heller Jr., and Brandon Heller (Elizabeth Heller); great-grandsons, James & Jesse Heller; and many beloved extended family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home by Father Michael Baltrus. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289.

Florist for the service is Wild Root Florist & Gift 931-451-2061.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/