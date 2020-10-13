OBITUARY: James Ray Elliott Jr.

James Ray Elliott, Jr. age 72 of Williamson County, TN. passed away October 9, 2020. James served our country in the U.S. Navy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Ray, Sr & Catherine Inman Elliott; daughter, Amie Elliott and brother, Eddie Elliott.

Survived by son, Jimmy (Lori) Elliott; daughters, Lora and Samantha Elliott; grandchildren, Reagan Marlin, Erin Elliott, Levi Davis, Noah Davis, Astoria Hallford and Bailee Yarborough; great grandchildren, Easton, Holden and Jerrick.

A graveside service will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Gary Fewell officiating.