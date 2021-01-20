OBITUARY: James Randall Grimes

Mr. James Randall Grimes, age 62, a resident of Columbia, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at his residence.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene in the Burwood Community with Gary Fewell officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on May 29, 1958 in Franklin, he was the son of Margaret Brown Grimes and the late Robert “Buddy” Grimes. He did farm work his entire life, and previously worked fifteen years as an assistant for Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Brandy Jennette (Derek Cartwright) of Columbia; sisters: Donna Grimes (Jeremy) Nichols of Franklin, Sandra Kay Hamrick of Franklin, Lisa (Neil) Acuff of Hermitage; grandson, Sean Darrow; and nephew, Jackson Nichols.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Warren Grimes.