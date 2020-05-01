James “Pete” Haywood Tucker, age 93 of Franklin, TN passed away April 29, 2020.

He was a member of Jones Chapel Church of Christ. He served our country during the end of World War II and four tours of duty in the Korean War with the US Army. Pete retired from the Army after 20 years of service and later retired from Textron Defense Systems.

He loved gardening and being outside on the farm. Preceded in death by father, Mansfield “Maney” Tucker, mother, Josiephene “Josie” Loggins, four brothers and four sisters.

Pete is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Janice Larue Tucker; sons, James (Tammie) Haywood Tucker, Rodger Dale Tucker, Randy (Shelly) Tucker; daughters, Judy (Mike) Farmer and Priscilla (Greg) Davis, grandchildren; Justin Davis, Audrey Davis, Halie Davis, Kayla Davis and Amber Wilson; one great grandchild and other caring family members.

A private graveside memorial service officiated by Randy Bouldin will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery on May 2, 2020. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com