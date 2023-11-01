OBITUARY: James ‘Pee Wee’ Coley Conner

James “Pee Wee” Coley Conner, age 77 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Belvie Taft Conner & Bessie Laura Capley Conner.

James was retired from Barron Dowel Construction.

He is preceded in death by his eight brothers and three sisters.

James is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Anderson Conner of Franklin, TN; sons, Derrick Ivan (Amanda) Conner and Bradley James “Jamie” (Jamie) Conner; grandchildren, Bradley, Riley, Brittany, Sierra and Lilly; great-grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 2, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Eddie Stegall will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Mark Conner, Floyd Conner, David Epps, Terry Anderson, Danny Anderson and Tommy Anderson.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

