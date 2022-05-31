OBITUARY: James Paul Owens

Mr. James Paul Owens of Franklin, Tennessee went to live with Jesus on Thursday, May 26th, he was 45 years old.

James, known to his friends as “Paul,” was born on April 12, 1977 to Jim and Gail Owens in Arlington, TX.

After graduating from Arlington High School, he earned an Associate in Arts degree from Tarrant County College.

In 2001, he relocated with his family to Franklin where he met his wife Tara and they were married in 2007. They welcomed their first child, Jameson in 2013 and their second child Madeline in 2016.

Paul was a cashier at Publix where he worked for the last 10 years. During this time, he earned several service awards and was a committed and dedicated employee. His customers loved him! Paul was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Tara and their two children, Madeline and Jameson; his parents Jim and Gail Owens; his sister Jennifer Kasick and her husband Mike, and his nephews Jake and Josh.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 1st at Brentwood Baptist Church located at 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood TN, Entrance G, Hudson Hall. Visitation with the family will be held from 12 pm-2 pm and the service will begin at 2 pm. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In remembrance of Paul, donations can be made to TBI Warrior Foundation or Brain Trauma Foundation.

